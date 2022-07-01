Chris Hemsworth’s Comments on Thor Reveal the Sad Truth About the Avengers

As Thor embarks on a new journey in Thor: Love and Thunder, actor Chris Hemsworth’s recent comments reveal the sad truth about the Avengers. After the events of Avengers: Finale, Thor gave up his throne, handing it over to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy in their space adventures. Of the original “Big Three” MCU, only Thor is still active in the franchise, and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). ) left in an unknown direction. Thus, while promoting “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Hemsworth inevitably looked back at his character’s relationship with his fellow original Avengers.

In an interview with Phase Zero, Hemsworth reflected on Thor’s friendship with Iron Man and Captain America, as he was asked which of the two heroes the Asgardian misses more. Although the Thor star did not directly answer the question, he mentioned that Stark often joked at his expense, which indicates a possibly stormy relationship between them. On the other hand, although Rogers was a little more friendly to Thor, it still did not guarantee that their interaction would develop into a meaningful friendship.

Chris Hemsworth’s remarks revealed the sad truth—the Avengers weren’t really friends. In the past, superheroes could successfully act as a team, but they were not necessarily connected to each other beyond the performance of their duties. However, it is worth noting that there are special connections within the group. For example, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) built a personal attachment that began with the first one deviating from the shield. Black Widow and Captain America also established friendly relations while working together in espionage and law enforcement. Finally, Stark and Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) also became close due to similar education and scientific curiosity.

Despite this relationship, the Avengers were not a cohesive team. In fact, Thor was particularly excluded from the group, which was partly due to the selfishness and superiority complex he displayed in earlier Avengers films. After all, as a literal god, he had the biggest social problem of all–adjusting to his earthly teammates. This was especially difficult for him, as his duties oblige him to be tied to space, inadvertently keeping him away for a long time.

Thus, joining Thor to the Guardians of the Galaxy in “Thor: Love and Thunder” is an interesting opportunity for the character — because he needs to learn and, perhaps, earn his place among them. Unlike the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy really treated each other like family; while the former is a group of enhanced beings designed to defeat evil forces, the latter is a motley team of warriors who found safety in each other and decided to stay together. Although the Guardians of the Galaxy can go about their business completely chaotically from time to time, they have proven themselves to be a reliable friend even outside of their superhero duties. As a result, it finally gives Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder the opportunity to find a more natural place in the superhero family — in stark contrast to the often sad reality he experienced with his fellow Avengers.