Chris Hemsworth wants to appear in “Deadpool 3”

With the release of the fourth stand-alone Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, actor Chris Hemsworth notes that he has been playing the iconic role for more than a decade, and teases what the future may hold for the Thunder God in the Marvel cinematic universe. Obviously, Hemsworth hopes that in the future he will get a role in Deadpool 3.

With the recent rebranding of the hero of Asgard in the 2017 standalone movie Thor: Ragnarok, the hero’s legacy has been successfully changed in the on-screen comics universe. Now Thor is one of the most comical among the most powerful on Earth, and that seems to be continuing in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1 to promote Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in theaters in July, Hemsworth discusses what to expect from Marvel Studios’ newest adventure. In addition, interviewer Ali Plumb praised Hemsworth for his dedication to the Thor franchise over the past 11 years, jokingly telling him that “this job has paid off.” Building on this, Plumb establishes a bond with actor Hugh Jackman, who has been playing the role of Wolverine for 16 years, teasing that he is Hemsworth’s rival for the actor’s trophy to portray the role of the hero the longest.

When Hemsworth was asked if he would continue playing the role of Thor for another six years to beat Jackson, he jokes that he could have just done it, saying, “I’ve come this far.” While Hemsworth and Plumb continue to banter, the topic of “Deadpool 3” arises. In response, Hemsworth says, “Instead, I could just put myself in Deadpool. I think it would be a suggestion, you know, let’s see if it goes through.”

Recently it became known that Deadpool will become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there were even rumors that he would appear for the first time in the latest blockbuster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the screenwriter decided that it was not yet time to bring the antihero beloved by fans into the universe.

However, given that the character of Deadpool Ryan Reynolds is going to join the Marvel cinematic universe very soon, Hemsworth’s Thor, who played a cameo role in the upcoming “Deadpool 3”, is not such a crazy idea, especially considering that Hemsworth is open to the idea of repeating his character in “Deadpool 3”. the film. “Deadpool 3” is currently in pre-production, and given the other outlandish cameos that Marvel fans have received in the past, the likelihood that Thor and Deadpool can get together is a high probability.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.