Chris Hemsworth Takes a Break From Acting After Talking About The Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Chris Hemsworth has announced that he should take a break from acting after discovering an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

This week, the actor announced that he has a genetic predisposition to the disease, having discovered the likelihood of this after conducting a series of genetic tests while working on the documentary series Limitless. Doctors on the show told Hemsworth that he carries two copies of a gene closely linked to dementia linked to Alzheimer’s disease, which is estimated to occur in only three percent of the population.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth said that although “it doesn’t look like I was handed a resignation letter,” after the exposure, he decided to take a little break from acting.

He said, “It really triggered something in me that wanted to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been doing what was already contracted.”

Discussing his grandfather’s current struggle with Alzheimer’s disease, the “Thor” star added: “I’m not sure he actually remembers much else, and he’s slipping off Dutch, which is his native language, so he’ll speak Dutch and English, and then mashup, and then maybe, some more new words.”

Earlier this summer, Hemsworth said Kristen Stewart accidentally hit him during the filming of “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

In a recent video interview with GQ, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor reviewed some of his most memorable roles, including a reinterpretation of the 2012 fairy tale “Snow White,” in which he played a titled hunter.

Hemsworth then recalled how Stewart, who played Snow White, accidentally hit him during a fight scene that was subsequently cut from the film.

“I was more upset that she [Stewart] didn’t continue the take,” Hemsworth joked. “She kind of hit me and then immediately said, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’

He added: “I thought: “That would be the perfect, most truthful option we had.” I think she was more upset than I was.”