Chris Hemsworth shares memories of Thor: Love and Thunder, and his biceps are bananas

There are small spoilers ahead for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

The Marvel cinematic universe is constantly expanding, and so far the fourth phase has been full of unexpected twists. The last Marvel movie released in theaters was Taiki Waititi’s Thor 4, which still makes money at the box office. Star Chris Hemsworth recently shared memories of “Love and Thunder,” and his biceps in this picture really look like bananas.

Many Marvel stars have been ripped to play the superhero, including names like Brie Larson, Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd. But perhaps the coolest Avenger is Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, and the 38-year-old actor is becoming especially popular in Taika Waititi’s sequel “Love and Thunder.” He recently shared a photo from the movie set on Instagram, although his giant biceps take up most of the frame.

OK, maybe it wasn’t half of the image, but Chris Hemsworth’s hands look like real tree trunks in this photo from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Although the “Evacuation” actor doesn’t have superpowers in real life, you can forget by looking at this image. Let’s take a look at what they show us here.

The image above is taken from Chris Hemsworth’s personal Instagram account and is the latest in a series of posts about his fitness journey. The hulking Aussie regularly offers fitness news by promoting his Centr Fitness and Nutrition program (opens in a new tab). And really, who wouldn’t want to be trained by the team that helps Hemsworth become a superhero?

Although it’s hard to look away from Chris Hemsworth’s massive arms, his costume and background show that this was an early scene in Thor: Love and Thunder. When Thor is still traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy, he engages in a battle on an alien planet before heading to New Asgard to deal with Gorr. And he looked killer in a red Devastator vest, holding a Strombreaker in his hands.

Of course, Thor movies aren’t the only reason Chris Hemsworth has gotten so rich over the past few years. He also stars in the Netflix films “Extraction” as Tyler Rake. This developing franchise is known for its truly dizzying action scenes that require Hemsworth’s super-physical abilities. Between that and Centr, smart money says it’s not going to ease up on the exercise routine anytime soon.

It is currently unclear whether Chris Hemsworth will return to the role of Thor in the Marvel cinematic universe. While Comic-Con last week offered a new perspective on where the MCU as a whole is heading, it didn’t reveal the future of the Thunder God. In the finale of “Love and Thunder” it was said that he would return someday, but that’s all we know.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is still in theaters. The next MCU movie — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — will be released on November 11, and the first trailer was watched by a record number of people. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.