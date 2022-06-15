Chris Hemsworth says He got fed up with Thor before he shot “Ragnarok”

Chris Hemsworth reveals that he got fed up with his MCU character before he started working on “Thor: Ragnarok” with Taika Waititi. Having been cast in the 2011 film Thor, Hemsworth is considered one of the MCU veterans, having starred in six subsequent projects since his debut. As one of the original Avengers, Hemsworth has since grown up with his character as the Marvel universe has gone through its phases, and now the star is set to appear in the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be his eighth appearance in the MCU.

While Hemsworth’s God of Thunder has long been a fan favorite character, both Thor and his 2013 sequel, Thor 2: Kingdom of Darkness often rank fairly low when it comes to the most beloved MCU films by viewers, in particular, the sequel. having withstood a lot of criticism over the years. The release of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 was a breath of fresh air for many who hoped for something new, as Waititi gave a completely new look to the character, and the film also marks a tonal shift in the series about Thor as a whole. After the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi returned to work on Thor: Love and Thunder, where he will also play his character Korg.

Recently, during a meeting with Vanity Fair to take a retrospective look at his career, Hemsworth talked about his previous frustration with Thor as a character and how Waititi ended up working with him to allay those concerns. The actor spoke about his disappointment with his performance in the movie “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness”, showing that, in his opinion, he did not allow the character to grow in any way. Hemsworth went on to describe how he expressed this boredom to Waititi in the early stages of Thor: Ragnarok production, revealing that the director felt the same way, encouraging the pair to work together to take apart the character. Check out Hemsworth’s full quote below.

You know, I wasn’t thrilled with what I did in Thor 2, I was a little disappointed with what I did. I didn’t think I had somehow grown the character, I didn’t think I had shown the public something unexpected and unusual. And then when Ragnarok came, because of my own frustration with what I did, and it’s not on some other director or anyone, it’s my own game, I really wanted to break the pattern, and I said it to Taika and me. I think we had a conversation when I said, “I’m very bored with Thor,” and he said, “Yes, I’m very bored with Thor, too.” And then we decided not to get bored and every time this feeling arose, we went in a different direction.

And so, we just disassembled the character. We wanted him to be a little more unpredictable. We wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than before, and also for humor to show up. You know, I had a great relationship with Taika, and we had a great sense of humor and jokes with us, and I thought, let’s make sure we squeeze this into this space, and the character he was playing Corga back then was there, so that was the cutest of many.. it was him and me improvising and him and me as our truest version of ourselves.

Hemsworth has previously discussed his attachment to Thor, revealing that this character has been a constant not only throughout his career, but also in his daily life. Hemsworth also recently revealed that Waititi’s involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder played a crucial role in him re-signing for the role of Thor, revealing that he wasn’t sure he would have agreed to the project if Waititi hadn’t been at the helm. While Thor may be largely unrecognizable from his 2011 iteration, Thor: Love and Thunder is ready to see elements of the hero’s past when his old love Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, returns.

Of course, it’s nice to hear that Hemsworth is more than happy with how Thor: Ragnarok has changed the arc of Thor’s character. While “Ragnarok” can be seen as a more lighthearted approach to a previously dark character, the film still acknowledged its heavier themes, and also allowed Hemsworth to showcase his more comedic side. Judging by what has been teased so far, “Thor: Love and Thunder” looks like it will continue on the same path, as well as demonstrate Hemsworth and Waititi’s affection for the character, and there are only a few weeks left until viewers find out what the duo has. in the store for the God of Thunder this time.