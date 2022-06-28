Chris Hemsworth reveals the roles of his children in the movie “Thor: Love and Love” Thunder

Chris Hemsworth talks about the roles of his children in the upcoming film “Thor: Love and Thunder” and what their participation in the project meant to him. After being last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Finale alongside Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor is finally set to return to screens in Love and Thunder. Following the success of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi is also returning to lead this highly anticipated MCU installment, which will not only see the return of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, but will also welcome the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, taking on the mantle of the Mighty Thor. “Thor: Love and Thunder” will also see Christian Bale star as the MCU’s scary new villain, Gorr the Butcher God.

Thor: Love and Thunder is Hemsworth’s fourth stand—alone film as the Thunder God after a number of memorable performances throughout his MCU career. Judging by earlier teasers, many assumed that the film could potentially be the last hurrah for Hemsworth and Thor. However, Waititi recently refuted these claims, saying that he has many more stories about the Torah that he would like to study in the future. In the release of the first trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, a short excerpt from Thor in his youth was shown, which, as many quickly noticed, is very similar to Hemsworth’s own little son.

Related: “Thor: Love and Thunder” May Explain One Last Endgame Mystery

During a recent interview with @KevinMcCarthyTV, Hemsworth was asked about his son’s appearance in the trailer, and he talked about how the children of his co-stars also participated in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The actor, who shares three children with his wife Elsa Pataky, told how his children were incredibly interested in being in the film, going on to say that along with his son playing the younger Thor, his daughter also plays a character named Love. The star called the shooting of “Love and Thunder” a “one-time fun family experience.” Watch Hemsworth’s clip below.

“…Taika had children there. Christian Bale had his own. Natalie had them too… their children. This is my daughter, too… too. She plays the role of Love…”

Chris Hemsworth talks about how special it was that his children participated in #ThorLoveAndThunder. pic.twitter.com/IwCiPF8b0T

— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 27, 2022

Click here to view the original Twitter post

Throughout his time playing Thor, Hemsworth openly talked about how much this character meant to him and how his favorite comic book hero was a constant in his career. The opportunity to work with his children probably only made the experience of filming “Love and Thunder” even sweeter for Hemsworth, who recently took to Instagram to thank fans for their unwavering support for Thor after more than a decade of the character’s stay on screens. . Although the scope of Hemsworth’s children’s roles in the 119-minute play “Love and Thunder” is still unknown, viewers will probably now look forward to seeing the young actors throughout the performance.

Of course, it’s nice to hear that not only Hemsworth’s children, but also the children of his colleagues in the film were directly involved in the creation of “Love and Thunder”, because it’s obvious how much it ultimately means to the actor. Although it is unknown what future awaits Thor in the MCU after the events of the next part, comments made during the promotional screening of “Love and Thunder” by the actors and director made it clear that the film was a real passionate project for everyone on the team. As the Hemsworth children prepare for their incredibly exciting MCU debut, viewers have very little time left until “Thor: Love and Thunder” finally hits theaters on July 8.