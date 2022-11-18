Chris Hemsworth Reveals Genetic Predisposition to Alzheimer’s Disease: “This Is My Biggest Fear”

Chris Hemsworth has admitted that he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease.

Actor Thor discovered the likelihood of this by conducting a series of genetic tests while working on the documentary series Limitless.

Doctors on the show told Hemsworth that he is the carrier of two copies of a gene closely linked to dementia linked to Alzheimer’s disease, which is estimated to occur in only three percent of the population.

Hemsworth said his grandfather is currently struggling with the disease himself, and told Vanity Fair: “I’m not sure he actually remembers much else, and he speaks Dutch every now and then, which is his native language, so he will speak Dutch.” and English, and then a mix, and then maybe some more new words.”

The actor continued the discussion of predisposition, saying that this is not a diagnosis, but a “strong sign”: “It’s not that I was handed a resignation letter. This is not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a clear sign. Ten years ago, I think it was more considered a deciding factor.”

Hemsworth said he plans to take a vacation after filming because of the news.

“It really triggered something in me that wanted to take a little rest. And since we finished the show, I’ve been finishing what I was already contracted to do,” he explained.

“Now when I finish this tour this week, I’ll go home, I’ll have a good piece of free time and I’ll just simplify. Be with the children, be with my wife.”

Chris Hemsworth paid tribute to his eldest daughter India earlier this year on social media, calling her his “favorite superhero.”