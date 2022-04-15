Chris Hemsworth, Lala Kent and other celebrities who train with their children

Family business! When it comes to training, many Hollywood stars refer to their kids as ideal training companions.

“As the founder of @centrfit, I am serious about trying out every program personally,” Chris Hemsworth wrote on Instagram in February 2022, referring to his fitness program. “It was a full-body workout and an emotional load specially designed for parents. It didn’t help.”

In the photo, the actor’s three children Thor — India, Sasha and Tristan, whom he shares with his wife Elsa Pataky — climbed on their dad.

The native of Australia is known for his toned physique, so training — with or without training partners — is hardly a new concept for him.

“The first time I [trained for Thor], I was just doing weightlifting,” Hemsworth told W magazine in July 2017. “I haven’t worked in as much cardio or functional flexibility as I do now. This is much better. … I felt very constrained and somehow awkward. Now I feel much more like it’s a useful kind of muscle, a functional kind of movement and training.”

Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules, for her part, brought with her daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, during a gym session in March 2022.

“When Gigi tries to go to the gym at the same time as you. 🤍 (Gigi is my mom/Ocean’s grandmother for those who don’t know),” the host of the podcast “Give Them Lala” signed the video on Instagram at the time. . In the clip, she holds her daughter, born in March 2021, while she does repetitions with dumbbells and a set of squats.

The Utah native previously spoke about her workout at the gym, noting that a workout buddy — a la Ocean —was invaluable in her efforts to improve her health.

“I’ll be so honest,” Kent told Women’s Health magazine in February 2022. – When I go to the gym, I think: “What should I do with all these things?” of a person who should take a friend with him who knows what he is doing, or works with a coach.”

At the time , she added: “[Jenna Willis] has been my coach for a very long time and also a very dear friend. If you’re looking for a coach, you should find someone you like because it’s almost like a therapy session. We work on our body—and on our mind, and on our soul, and on our spirit.”

Former bachelor Sean Lowe, for his part, came up with a full workout using his three children — Samuel, Isaiah and Mia, whom he shares with wife Catherine Giudici — later that month.

“It took 5 years, but I finally found a good use for these things. See you on the beach,” the Texas native joked in an Instagram video from March 2022, using his kids instead of dumbbells, performing bench presses, squats, arm flexion and triceps extension.

Scroll below to see how celebrities have included their toddlers in their fitness programs:

Chris Hemsworth

The MCU star’s kids used his body as a jungle gym, in what he called an “emotionally challenging” workout.

Lala Kent

The Bravo personality used Ocean as a weight while doing squats in the gym.

Sean Lowe

Lowe, who met the former graphic designer during the 17th season of the ABC dating show, used his children to perform a high-performance workout.

Jana Kramer

On the ice! The “Stories” singer, who shares Jolie and Jace with ex-husband Mike Kossin, skated with her daughter in January 2022.

Busy Philipps

A graduate of “Freaks and Geeks” and daughter Cricket tried meditative yoga instead of home physical education. class against the background of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

Chrissy Teigen

The founder of Cravings and daughter Luna stretched out on a Pilates simulator in March 2020. (Teigen shares Luna and son Miles with husband John Legend.)

Jessica Alba

“Staying fit and having fun with my girls is everything right now,” the Honest founder wrote on Instagram in March 2020, along with a video of him jumping with his daughters Honor and Haven. (Alba shares Honor, Haven, and son Hayes with husband Cash Warren.)

Pink

The U + Ur Hand musician tried to complete a yoga class with her son Jameson, whom she shares with her husband Carey Hart along with her daughter Willow, in March 2020.

Russell Wilson

“Training partner! The last set. The best set. ❤️ 😂 🤣 💪🏾 “, — The Denver Broncos athlete recalled his daughter Sienna via Instagram in February 2020. (Wilson and wife Ciara share daughter Sienna and son Vin. The singer is also the mother of Future’s son, whom she shares with former Future.)

Hilaria Baldwin

“Oooooh, I had a super great idea for a leg workout to share with you, but then Edu pulled my hair… at least we have the outer part of the thighs,” the yoga instructor signed an Instagram video from February 2021. “10 reps each… the first approach is performed with bent knees, then pull the upper leg straight, then pull both legs forward and straighten them.””