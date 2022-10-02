Chris Hemsworth has shared a nice comeback with the cast of “The Avengers,” and now he’s thinking about reuniting

The Marvel cinematic universe appealed to viewers for a number of reasons, but what many fans really liked during the Infinity Saga was the off-screen interaction between the main actors of The Avengers. Of course, every time a new film was released, it was always exciting, but the accompanying events for the press were no less interesting. During these interviews, the actors reflected on their experience of creating this project and playfully teased each other. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the dynamics between the six OGS, although Chris Hemsworth reminded us of that with a nice comeback. And funnily enough, the post seems to have made him think about some kind of reunion.

While on Twitter, Chris Hemsworth came across a video from the “Avengers: Finale” press tour in 2019. In the video, he and his co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans sing “Hey Jude” by The Beatles. Fans who faithfully followed the behind-the-scenes moments between the stars will surely remember this. And if you’ve never seen him, do yourself a favor and watch the video that Hemsworth retweeted.:

I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts? https://t.co/QnxLAXNIZF — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) September 26, 2022

Ah, memories. It’s hard to believe that it’s been three years since these four, as well as Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, starred together on the same screen and went on a world press tour. They certainly had a great time together and did some fun things, from turning Infinity War into a bedtime story to playing boggle in their spare time. I don’t know about all of you, but I really miss them together.

Chris Hemsworth’s retweet is good enough, but it’s hard not to notice his signature. I mean, isn’t it time to get the band back together? To be honest, the chances that something like this will happen in MCU production are quite small at the moment. While Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner are still in the band, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Finale. And the elderly Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, handed over the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie. However, I think anything is possible in the MCU, especially if the multiverse is involved.

Of course, on the other hand, the stars could reunite in a project unrelated to the MCU. To be honest, I wouldn’t mind seeing them all reunited for a comedy in which a group of best friends reunite for the first time in years. This may seem a bit far-fetched, but it can be fun nonetheless. And again, any potential reunion should not be associated with any staging. The Avengers alumni could just take a vacation together—and maybe share some photos on social media so the rest of us can admire them.

I hope Chris Hemsworth will get in touch with his buddies in the near future, regardless of whether it happens in any future Marvel movies. When you have a unique experience like theirs, it’s only natural that you form a bond along the way. And that connection certainly shone whenever they gathered on screen as Earth’s most powerful heroes.

You can watch the Avengers movies by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription. And, of course, check out the schedule of upcoming films to see what Chris Hemsworth and company are doing. they work these days.