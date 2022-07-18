Chris Hemsworth celebrated his wife’s birthday with a photo from the set of Swole Love And Thunder after admitting that she is not a fan of Thor&Look

Chris Hemsworth is the king of the box office for the second week in a row thanks to “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but the actor wasn’t going to celebrate the success of his film this weekend. Rather, he was celebrating his wife’s birthday by photographing the two of them on the set of the same movie. However, they both look amazing.

Chris Hemsworth posted an image on Instagram that reverses the usual scenario when he sits on his wife’s lap. Maybe he wanted to sit down so as to show his massive hands. Based on the first assistant director’s chair in the back, we know that this was done during the production of Thor: Love and Thunder, and we know that Hemsworth was seriously working at that time. He is so big that Elsa Pataki can hardly be seen physically, although she has an amazing smile.

Chris Hemsworth’s hands are so big here that it’s hard to see anything. To be fair, if the character you play in the movie is supposed to be a real god, you have something to look up to. It’s generally assumed that Hemsworth is in better shape here than we’ve ever seen him before. Hemsworth attributed the look to a technique called occlusion.

The emphasis on the “divine body” makes the fact that Chiris Hemsworth posted this photo for Elsa Pataky’s birthday at least a little curious, because it turns out that she’s not really a fan of Hemsworth’s steak. The actor recently told USA Today (opens in new tab) that while most men appreciate his work, many others, mostly women, are not impressed. Hemsworth said…

My wife said: “Damn, this is too much. Many of my male friends are like, “Yes!” but many girlfriends and family are like, “Ugh.”

Is there such a thing as “too much muscle”? Apparently there is. The actor could probably take part in one of these bodybuilding competitions in his current form and show himself quite well. Hemsworth certainly worked out in the gym like these guys do. But, as with many excessive things, just because it can be done doesn’t mean it needs to be done. Especially if your wife is not a fan. And let’s be honest. Elsa Pataky also knows something about how to look cool in a movie.

Perhaps, as a birthday gift to his beloved wife, Chris Hemsworth will spend a little less time in the gym. He’s certainly going to stay in pretty good shape, unless he’s in a role that really requires him to shed his muscles, but he can handle it a little easier and still make the rest of us feel ashamed.