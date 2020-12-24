Chris Hemsworth (Avengers Endgame) and Elsa Pataky

On the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have made adorable statements on Instagram.

According to Chris Hemsworth’s confidences, Elsa Pataky is not at all jealous of the other women around him. And for good reason, the actor has eyes only for his companion. Together since July 2010, the two lovebirds have experienced love at first sight. Five months later, they married, before welcoming their three children in the wake. Today the couple are very happy. On Instagram, the interpreter of Thor did not forget to celebrate all their years of happiness: “10 years together! I am impatient to see the progress of medicine and science in order to be able to enjoy a few hundred more years! ”

As satisfied as her husband, Elsa Pataky also split a tender message on her Instagram account. “Looking at ten years of photos was almost as fun as the real relationship! I wish us many more years of wonderful times. I love you forever and ever Chris” wrote the Spanish actress, also thanking the restaurant Frida’s Field for their “incredible dinner.” Here is a statement more adorable than ever that will not fail to crack more than one. And for even more cuteness, discover the crazy gesture that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky made for love.



