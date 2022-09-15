Chris Fowler named the most memorable College football game he called

Over four decades of sports broadcasting, ESPN’s Chris Fowler has managed to get a closer look at some of the greatest college football games. But one game in particular was remembered by him as the most memorable.

Appearing on the Ryen Russillo podcast, Fowler recalled that Purdue’s 2018 regular season win over Ohio State was the most memorable he had seen. Fowler explained that the story of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent and the attention she paid to the game made it special for him.

“There’s another Ryan game that was a regular-season game that hardcore fans remember: it’s Tyler Trent’s Purdue game when Purdue upsets Ohio State. The Buckeyes were a huge favorite. ), and I knew him, knew his family, and damn it, I worry thinking about it.

“He somehow appeared there at the game. He was very-he suffered a lot. But they put him in the car, they took him to the press box. had to see Purdue upset Ohio State, and that he was there to see it. And it was just a magical night. Ohio State was much better, but Purdue couldn’t lose. Rondale Moore played games, had a lot of great touchdowns… I think very emotionally about this game because cancer has affected so many of our lives, including mine.”

The story of Tyler Trent was one of the most touching in recent times in 2018. His battle with cancer inspired the whole school.

In the Purdue-Ohio State game in 2018, the Buckeyes entered Ross Aid Stadium as the No. 2 team in the country thanks to one of the most productive offenses in the history of college football.

But despite scoring at least 30 points in six of the previous seven games, the Boilermakers held them to 20. Their 49-20 loss to Purdue ultimately cost them a trip to the college football playoffs in Urban Meyer’s final college football season.

For Purdue (and anyone who likes to see Ohio State shrink to size), it was a night impossible to forget.