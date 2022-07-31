Chris Evans was considered for the role of the Infamous Tommy Talking penis scene

“Pam and Tommy” creator Robert Siegel originally had in mind the perfect actor for the infamous talking penis scene: Chris Evans. The Hulu limited series is a biographical drama about the tumultuous three-year marriage of Malibu Lifeguard actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the 90s. Lily James and Sebastian Stan played the main roles and impressed critics and viewers with their impressive reincarnation and exciting game. The show premiered on February 2, and was recently nominated for 10 Emmy Awards.

“Pam and Tommy” is Stan’s first project after his well—received stint in the MCU as Bucky Barnes, Captain America’s former best friend who was later programmed to become a super-killer. Stan first played this role in 2016 in the movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” with Evans. He reprised this role in subsequent films such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Finale. Stan also starred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which chronicles his character’s adventures after Captain America removed his shield after the key events of the Finale.

Episode 2 of Pam and Tommy featured a shocking and funny scene where Stan, the character, was seen completely naked and talking to his penis. In a recent interview with Awards Daily, Stan said that the creators of the show initially offered Evans to play a role in a scandalous cameo. The 39-year-old actor laughed at the idea and said that he did not have the opportunity to ask his colleague in the movie “Captain America” about it. Read his statement below:

“At that moment we didn’t know who we were going to get. I think at some point the guys called me and asked, “What do you think? Do you think Chris Evans would do that to you?” I said: “I won’t call him, okay? I can’t ask him to do that.”

The revealing scene with Pam and Tommy depicted the moment of recognition of Lee and his penis, as if it were a sensory organ. This private incident was described in detail by the rock star himself in his memoirs, and showrunners Pam and Tommy found it important to include it in the series. The much-discussed scene was made both bold and carefree thanks to a combination of an animatronic penis and computer graphics. After much speculation about who should play a cameo role, John Wick 3 actor Jason Mantzoukas eventually voiced the role.

Stan has not revealed whether the team of Pam and Tommy have approached Evans, and fans can only wonder how he would have brought the infamous scene to life if he had said yes. It would certainly be an unexpected but long-awaited reunion of the two actors. With the MCU’s ever-expanding direction, it’s unlikely that Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes will be seen together again in the same project. We hope that Evans and Stan will surprise Captain America fans with other collaborations in the future.