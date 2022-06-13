Chris Evans visited Pixar Pier at Disneyland after the premiere of the movie “Light Year” and then responded after the actor was fried for poses accused of Photoshop

Chris Evans is already one of Earth’s most powerful heroes in the Marvel cinematic universe, but he’s also going to be a Pixar hero when he stars in Lightyear. The world premiere of the new Pixar movie recently took place in Southern California, and Evans celebrated by visiting Disneyland and taking pictures with his Pixar friends. However, some fans are wondering if he’s really ever been there.

Chris Evans posted a couple of images on Instagram showing him standing on the boardwalk at the entrance to Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure. In one picture he is surrounded by a variety of Pixar characters, in another he hangs out with Mickey and Minnie, who are in their best Woody and Buzz cosplay. However, if you look at Chris Evans, you may notice something strange. He seems to be literally in the same pose in both photos. As if he hadn’t moved a muscle.

Then fans started at least jokingly accusing Chris Evans’ pictures of being photoshopped. How else could he be in such a perfect pose in both photos? It’s hard to believe that Chris Evans could so accurately depict a pose that it seems that he was copied from one photo to another. Maybe there was a problem and Evans didn’t look good in either shot, and so they were changed so that the actor didn’t look bad.

Chris Evans saw the reviews of his photos and clearly appreciated the pleasure. He added a post to his Instagram Stories, where he swears that these photos were not photoshopped, he just poses very well in front of the camera.

In fairness, it should be noted that Chris Evans makes a living by standing in front of cameras, so this person is probably very good at holding any pose that is expected of him. Nevertheless, it is impressive that Evans can hold such a pose so perfectly. Didn’t he move his muscles between the images, or did he manage to recreate the same pose twice in a row? In any case, the man has some modeling skills.

Captain America is already present in Disney California Adventure, including in the form of a zombie cap, as is Buzz Lightyear, so technically there are two Chris Evans characters that fans will find at the Disneyland resort. Although the version of Buzz that the guests will find is very similar to the one that was in the Toy Story films, created by Tim Allen. One might wonder if we can get a new version of Buzz in parks that will be a bit more similar to the version in Lightyear. It may seem strange to have two versions of Buzz, but Disney rarely misses an opportunity to bring a new character to the park to promote a new movie or series.