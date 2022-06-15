Chris Evans thoughtfully answered a question about a same-sex kiss in Pixar’s Lightyear movie

Slowly but surely, Disney began to introduce the representation of LGBTQIA+ into its live action and animated films. It was mostly done in small ways, with background characters or with casual remarks, but each new film was a step forward. We already know that “Lightyear”, a film with a new look at the classic character of “Toy Story”, will take another step forward on the path of progress. And Chris Evans says he’s proud to be a part of it.

Pixar was one of the studios to include LGBTQIA+ characters in small roles, but we know that the character voiced by Uzo Aduba will be part of the first same-sex kiss in a Disney animated movie when “Lightyear” debuts later this week. When asked by Variety about this moment, Chris Evans said that he was happy that this moment was in the film, but clearly wanted such a moment to be so ordinary that it was not a topic of conversation, saying…

I mean, it’s great. No matter how great it is — and you know, I’ve been asked this question several times — it’s nice and wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s hard not to be a little disappointed that this should even be a topic of discussion.

Earlier it was reported that same-sex kisses were originally cut from the Lightyear, but after some public comments by many Pixar Animation Studios employees regarding Disney’s lack of a public statement regarding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which called on the studio to allegedly remove several moments of LGBTQIA+ presentation over the years, the scene was returned to the film.

Despite the fact that complaints were received from the expected places even at the simplest moment of presentation, and some Disney films were banned in some countries for their inclusion, community members also to some extent called on Disney for these moments. Many of them believe that Disney moved too slowly and not far enough, and that the image in the movies should already be commonplace. Chris Evans agrees with this opinion, saying that he hopes that eventually we won’t talk about such single scenes because they will be considered normal. Evans continues…

The goal is so that we can get to the point where this has become the norm, and that it doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that ultimately this is exactly how it is. This representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that’s taking these steps, but the goal is to look back on that time and just be shocked that it took us so long to get there.

It seems likely that people will embrace this same-sex kiss after it debuts this weekend. The fact that he will be there has already upset some, and probably more will be said after the film debuts.