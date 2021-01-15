Chris Evans talks about his return to the MCU.

Actor Chris Evans decided to respond to rumors of his possible return to the role of Captain America.

Chris Evans has responded to rumors that he is in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Yesterday (January 14) it was reported that a deal is in the works, which would see Evans return as Steve Rogers / Captain America in a new Marvel project.

Marvel did not provide a comment on what the new project might look like, although signs were pointing to Captain America making smaller appearances in other characters’ films rather than another standalone film.

However, Evans has apparently debunked the reports, responding to speculation in a Twitter post. “News to me,” he wrote, accompanying his tweet with a shrugging emoji.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Many fans took to social media to share their disappointment at his response. “This is not a game, I need Steve Rogers back,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Put on the suit.”

There were those who did not believe Chris Evans, claiming that he was being shy about the situation. “Sure, Cap… he’s never seen denial like this before. But thanks for keeping it a surprise, “tweeted a fan.

Another wrote: “He’s being shy … This should have been obvious, but I guess not for everyone.”

Fans believe Chris Evans should leave the MCU

Some agreed that it was time for him to hang the shield on him and pass the duties on to Anthony Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon). “No f, Captain America has a name and it’s Anthony Mackie :),” wrote another netizen.

In another part of the responses, Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis asked Evans if she could play her mother in all the movies she makes of her. Evans replied, “He goes on x contracts.”

It’s going in the contracts x — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 15, 2021

In other Marvel news, Disney + has released WandaVision today (January 15). Focusing on Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and The Vision, the series marks Marvel’s latest foray into television with a love letter to the history of Hollywood sitcoms.

In a four-star review of the first three episodes, NME’s Alex Flood wrote, “Of the three episodes we’ve seen so far, this deep dive into America’s television candy treasure chest is not going to return. the box at any time. “