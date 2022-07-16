Chris Evans says his return as Captain America will be “frustrating”

During his press tour for Lightyear, Chris Evans inevitably faced some questions about his past and potential future as Captain America at Marvel Studios. Now he turned to how he would feel about taking the shield again, now that it belongs to Anthony Mackie.

Ever since Chris Evans turned down the role of Captain America and handed it over to Maki, fans have been wondering if this was really the last thing we saw in The First Avenger. Now Evans has confirmed his position on returning as Captain America in this new multiverse chapter of the MCU.

link: Chris Evans would prefer to play the Human Torch again instead of Captain America

During an interview for the Disney D23 podcast, Evans said that returning to the role would be “frustrating.” “I don’t think [I would have come back]. I mean, it was a really incredible ride, and the character is so dear to me, and I’m so dear to him,” he shared. “To get back to the role, I mean, the truth is, the role isn’t even mine anymore. The role belongs to Anthony Mackie. Steve Rogers, even that would be… I would be very careful, just because I love this chapter of my life professionally, personally.I like what these films have done, and to revisit them and perhaps have some strange continuation of this legacy would be upsetting. if he hadn’t landed. So it would require an almost perfect recipe, and it might just not be on the cards.”

Marvel fans were hoping that Evans would reprise his role as Steve Rogers in some capacity, especially after rumors spread that he would return as a beloved soldier in the upcoming Marvel Studios project. However, Evans denied these rumors, and nothing official was announced. Although Evans may not be returning as Cap, he shared that he misses working with Marvel and is thinking about another project in the future, although he would prefer to reprise his role in the Fantastic Four rather than Captain America. “Johnny Storm, I feel like he really didn’t get his day,” Evans told MTV News earlier this month. “That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I liked this role, and, you know, who knows?”

In the untitled film “Captain America 4”, Maki will return to the main role along with screenwriter Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. The Disney Plus series was the first to showcase a new world after the death of Steve Rogers, and it explored the anger and struggle of Sam Wilson’s (formerly known as the Falcon) decision to take on the Shield as a black man in America. Currently, the details of the film’s plot are unknown, and no director is attached to the project. It’s likely that fans will see more details about the film next month during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con.

Even though Evans’ legacy as Steve Rogers may be over, fans can still expect more from Captain America Maki. “Captain America 4” is still in development, and Evans’ new film “Bright Year” is now in theaters.

Captain America movies are now available on Disney Plus.