Chris Evans’ performance in “Grey Man” is “so far away” from Captain America, the Russo brothers say

It’s quite difficult to imagine the kind-hearted cult hero Captain America as a complete psychopath, but the Russo brothers and actor Chris Evans are taking up this idea in their new film “The Gray Man”.

At the Netflix Geeked Week panel, co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo talked about their long-standing collaboration with Chris Evans in the Marvel cinematic universe, which covered “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War.” and the Avengers: The Finale. Captain America, they say, was at the beginning and at the end of this story, and this allowed them not only to work with Evans on this role, but also to talk in detail with him about what other roles he might be interested in.

It turns out that after playing the virtuous Captain America for so long, Evans was ready for something riskier. And that’s exactly what he’s getting into with the Gray Man. As Anthony Russo says, “It’s so far from what he did as Captain America.”

The Grey Man is a spy thriller based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney, in which Evans stars as a psychopath, a former mercenary from the secret services, trying to catch his former colleague, who is still in the spy business, played by Ryan Gosling. . Russo explains that “The Grey Man” is in many ways a confrontation between Evans and Gosling, with Evans playing the obvious role of the villain, demonstrating his range and ability to play in different styles and tones, in addition to the simple good guy hero.

“It reminds us of [Henry] Fonda in Once Upon a Time in the Wild West, where he took this all—American reputation and put it at risk by playing, in fact, a child killer,” Joe Russo said on the panel. “Evans does the same thing here: he plays a ferocious psychopath. Very interesting, very sarcastic, but does a lot of terrible things in the film. It’s risky.”

Geeked Week also gave us a brand new clip from “Grey Man” showing a meeting between Gosling and Evans. For a full rundown of everything to expect at Geeked Week, we have a schedule covering it all, as well as our overview of everything that has been announced so far.

Rebecca Valentine is an IGN news reporter. You can find her on Twitter @duckvalentine.