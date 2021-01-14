Chris Evans may return to MCU as Captain America

Chris Evans may return to play Captain America in a future Marvel Studios project. Sources linked to the North American portal Deadline say that the actor is close to signing a contract to act in an upcoming production of the studio.

Although vague, the first information reveals that Evans must return to the role of the hero in at least one feature film. However, the deal could also involve participation in a second studio film.

According to Deadline, Evans would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) only for a brief participation. Something similar to Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Tony Stark / Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

During the release of Avengers: Ultimatum (2019), the actor made it clear that he would be “hanging the shield” of Captain America. However, sources on the North American portal indicate that things have changed a lot in recent months.

So far, Marvel Studios and the 39-year-old actor have not commented on the recent news. If confirmed, this will be a movement that will have a major impact on the history of the MCU itself.

A universe of possibilities

It is unclear what Captain America’s return to the MCU would look like, but the options are virtually limitless. Previously, Marvel Studios managed to bring back old characters even after the movie arches were completed.

For example, the Vision hero is back on the screens and will be the protagonist of the Disney + streaming series WandaVision. That is, it is possible that this also happens with the character played by Chris Evans in theaters.

In any case, Captain America’s return to the MCU will make fans of feature films and comics very happy. Even if it’s a small part in a movie or a miniseries.