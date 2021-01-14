Chris Evans may return as Captain America in new Marvel movie

By
Matthew Cage
-
0

Chris Evans is about to sign a contract for a Marvel movie in which he may be seen again as Captain America, insiders tell Deadline Thursday .

Sources say this is at least one new film, but possibly two. It is unlikely that any new franchise around the superpowered soldier will be introduced. Evans may appear in a film about another superhero.

Evans announced in 2018 that the fourth installment of Avengers would be the last movie in which he would play Captain America. Captain America: The First Avenger from 2011 was the first part. This was followed by The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

In recent months, Evans is said to have entered into a conversation with Marvel about Captain America. Marvel doesn’t want to get into the rumors.

See Also
Chris Evans confirms that he will not return to the role of Captain America

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here