Chris Evans looks fully tattooed and shocks internet users

Chris Evans surprised fans by posting a video in which he appears shirtless on Instagram. The Captain America star ended up appearing all tattooed and surprised the fans.

🎥 EVERYBODY STAY CALM! Chris Evans and his new tattoos via Instagram stories 💙 pic.twitter.com/D8qFWrqjJ7 — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) October 6, 2020

“Last dive before hibernating. It was freezing. I wonder what it is to be tanned, ”wrote the actor.

I would like to discuss Chris Evans and his chest tats pic.twitter.com/Aw3vF7DOhh — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 6, 2020



