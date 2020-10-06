Chris Evans looks fully tattooed and shocks internet users

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

Chris Evans surprised fans by posting a video in which he appears shirtless on Instagram. The Captain America star ended up appearing all tattooed and surprised the fans.

“Last dive before hibernating. It was freezing. I wonder what it is to be tanned, ”wrote the actor.

Chris Evans takes advantage of his photo mayhem

