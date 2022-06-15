Chris Evans is “disappointed” that LGBT content in Lightyear is causing so much controversy: I want representation “to be the norm”

It’s not a big deal. Chris Evans wants the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film “Bright Year” not to cause so much controversy.

“It’s nice and wonderful, it makes me happy [to have that inclusion],” the 41—year-old “Avengers” star told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar’s decision to reinstate a same-sex kiss between the two characters. “[But] it’s hard not to be a little disappointed that this should even be a topic of discussion. What is this “news”.

In an animated film telling the story of the origin of Buzz Lightyear, the titled cosmonaut gets into the future and learns about what happened to his partner Alisha (Uzo Aduba) at a time when he was not. The emotional montage includes an insight into Alisha’s life, and she is seen kissing her wife.

“The goal is so that we can get to the point where it becomes the norm and that it shouldn’t be unexplored, that ultimately it is,” Evans said of the inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters and content in animated films. “This representation across the board is how we make films.”

He continued: “Look, I’m honored to be a part of something that’s taking these steps, but the goal is to look back on that time and just be shocked that it took us so long to get there.”

Lightyear’s same-sex kiss previously made headlines in March when LGBTQ community employees and their allies at Pixar Animation Studios sent a joint statement to Disney executives alleging that the studio had censored “openly gay affection” in its feature films. The accusation, which was made as part of a protest by all staff against the company’s tepid reaction to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, concerned sweet moments between Alisha and her wife, which were removed from the final version. .

According to Variety, in response to the protest, the studio restored the scene and promised not to remove it before the international release of Lightyear.

In the past, Disney has often been criticized for the way they treated LGBTQ+ characters. In December 2019, director J.J. Abrams announced that “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” will include the franchise’s first same-sex kiss. Explaining that he wanted the world of sci-fi films to “[look] more like the world looks like than not,” the 55-year-old pseudonym creator told Variety at the time that “it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they are represented.” in the movie.”

The scene, a brief romantic moment near the end of the film, was later cut from the film before its release in Singapore.

At the time, Oscar Isaac said he hoped his character, Poe Dameron, would become one of the first LGBTQ+ characters in the Star Wars universe. “Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that [the relationship between Poe and Finn from John Boyega] would be further developed in other films, but I have no control,” he told Variety. “It seemed like a natural progression, but unfortunately, this is a time when people are too afraid, I think… I do not know what. … But if they were guys, it would be fun.”