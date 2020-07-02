Chris Evans: I Already Miss The Role Of Captain America

Expressing that he enjoyed great times with Marvel during an interview and already missed the role of Captain America, Chris Evans asked the fans to respect his decision, implying that he did not intend to return to the role.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe not only brought the superheroes stuck to the pages to the big screen with the possibilities of modern cinema, but also helped it bring fame to the fame with the superhero portrayed by many actors. One of the names Marvel made to be the favorite actor of millions was Chris Evans.

Evans, who for the first time put on the vibranium shield arm with the movie First Americans: Captain America (The First Avenger) in 2011, Robert Downey Jr., who passed away as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame after an 8-year long adventure. and retired from the role of Captain America like Scarlett Johansson who said goodbye to the future Marvel Universe.

Although Chris Evans quits the role of Captain America, it is not a big wonder who the new Captain America will be. Because many Marvel fans stated that they did not want to see another face as Captain America for a long time after Evans. Moreover, Evans is not hiding that he already misses being Captain America.

Chris Evans, who recently gave an interview, stated that he absolutely enjoyed the time he spent with Marvel, and that he already missed the role of Captain America. Despite this, it is exciting to be free to follow his hunger for new projects, Evans said that fans hoping to return to the role of Captain America should respect this decision.



