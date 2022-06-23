Chris Evans Has “Selfish” Reasons Why Pixar Wants to Make Lightyear 2

attention: SPOILERS for Lightyear in the game. If you haven’t watched the movie yet, head to the nearest movie theater and report for duty as soon as you catch up.

Now that Lightyear has finally taken his place in the 2022 movie releases, fans of the Toy Story legacy have a new way to enjoy one of their favorite characters. Since the incarnation of Buzz Lightyear performed by Chris Evans has begun a journey to new frontiers, it is impossible to say what might happen in potential sequels. Which is good, because for very selfish reasons Evans wants to keep playing in this particular universe.

I found out about this while talking to Chris Evans during Lightyear press tours. Wondering if the movie Andy fell in love with would have any sequels, the veteran of the Marvel cinematic universe didn’t hesitate to tell CinemaBlend the following:

I mean, I hope so, for very selfish reasons. Yeah. There’s a lot of space, there’s a lot of places to go, and a lot of great characters. So, yes, I hope we will have a chance to study them further.

If you had the opportunity to play another version of such an iconic character as Buzz Lightyear, you would probably want to lock her up for as long as possible. No one can accuse the actor of wanting to keep telling this story, especially since Chris Evans’ excitement about Lightyear has been present since the very first day. He might call it “selfish” because it means there’s clearly more work to be done at a gig he values highly, but for the rest of the world, Evans is pretty close at this point.

Lightyear’s finale certainly has a lot of potential when it comes to creating a sequel. At first glance, the fact that the key fragments of Buzz Lightyear’s story fall into place in the last frames of the film is an obvious bait. With a ship that looks like Andy’s toy box and the suits of the newly formed Universe Defense Department looking like the more familiar standard uniforms we’re all familiar with, the launch pad is pretty well set up.

Despite the real bells and whistles, this Disney/Pixar spin-off has a pretty strong sequel in its main character. Since it has now been revealed that a distorted alternate version of Buzz Lightyear himself is Zurg, who is very much alive in the stinger after the logo, the constant threat of Buzz himself still exists in the Lightyear universe. With the complications that this twist brings with it, the story for director Angus MacLaine and potential franchise producer Galeen Zusman has some very promising directions in which it can develop.

Just because Chris Evans wants to reprise Buzz Lightyear, approving a sequel wouldn’t be a crime. In the case of Lightyear, this enthusiasm matches everyone, since the universe is already properly prepared for the launch of another record. All that needs to happen is for the highest ranks of Disney/Pixar to give the order, and we will eventually be able to see what is beyond infinity.

However, it may not be as easy as it seems. In Lightyear’s debut weekend at the box office, the film took second place after “Jurassic World Dominion”, which was a big surprise for both fans and critics. These next couple of weekends and even the possible launch of Disney+ are more important to Buzz Lightyear’s future than ever.

Whether in front of or behind the camera, this toy story isn’t over yet. Lightyear is currently going to infinity and beyond in a theater near you. The chances that these potential sequels will actually appear are still being calculated, especially as the film enters its second weekend after release.

All of you space Rangers just need to be patient and maybe revisit the legacy of “Toy Story” to pass the time; this is what Disney+ subscribers can do at the time of writing this article. However, if you are looking for the “right way” to experience this adventure, I can’t say enough good words about the 3D version of Lightyear.