Chris Evans Explains Why Buzz’s Voice in Lightyear is Different

Chris Evans explains why Buzz’s voice is different from Lightyear. The Buzz Lightyear toy, first introduced in Toy Story in 1995, gets its own origin movie along with Lightyear. The film tells the story of a real astronaut who inspired a toy in the Toy Story universe, telling the story of how Buzz ended up on an alien planet and tries to escape from a ruthless army of robots under the command of Zurg (James Brolin). The film has caused some controversy among critics, at least by Pixar standards, and it had a low box office last weekend.

Even before the film’s release, many fans of the original toy Story wondered why Tim Allen would not return to voice Buzz. Director Angus MacLaine has previously spoken about the voice recasting, explaining that Allen’s version of the character doesn’t work with his vision of the film, which was conceived as a more emotional journey for Buzz in the classic setting of a sci-fi movie. Besides Evans, Lightyear has a whole new voice for the franchise, including Keke Palmer, Peter Son, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules and Uzo Aduba, among others.

In a new interview with MTV News, Evans explains why Buzz’s voice in Lightyear is different, and how the decision was originally made by him. Evans states that although he was initially skeptical about the version of the character that Allen did not voice, McLane suggested the idea of making a movie that so excited Andy and the other children from Toy Story with a Buzz Lightyear toy. Check out Evans’ full comment below:

“The only thing [Pixar] said was ‘Buzz Lightyear.’ I thought: “Well, you know, Buzz Lightyear Tim Allen. How does it work?” But of course I agreed to the meeting and Angus McLane made such a good presentation He came over and they made a little PowerPoint presentation.

“When [Angus] saw the first Toy Story movie, and Andy got Buzz Lightyear, and all his friends knew who Buzz was, and all his friends were so excited to get this toy, he wanted to know what kind of movie Andy and his friends saw that it did they’re so obsessed with the toy. […] You know, at least for me it made sense as to why the voice might be different.”

While this decision doesn’t sit well with some fans, Evans’ explanation really reinforces the reasoning in the Toy Story universe in terms of why the real Buzz has a different voice than the toy version. Evans clearly had some doubts about what a version of the character would look like without Allen, but McLane’s presentation made it clear that in some ways the Buzz Evans version is essentially a different and more human character than the courageous Space Ranger toy presented in the Toy. History. At the very least, Evans’ explanation clarifies that Lightyear doesn’t introduce any continuity errors or story logic issues into the Toy Story universe with a makeover.

McLane’s reasoning, as Evans explained, also has parallels with real life, and video games are perhaps the best example. While some movie-based video games are lucky that both resources use the same voice actors, movie characters in video games are often voiced by completely different actors, as happened with Buzz in the Toy Story universe. Although Evans’ explanation is unlikely to dispel all fans’ concerns about Buzz’s voice change in “Lightyear”, it is clear that even at the submission stage a lot of attention was paid to the rationale for changing the beloved aspect of the iconic character.