Chris Evans congratulates a little boy who saved his sister

Moved by the courage of a little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, Chris Evans left him an adorable message.

An overwhelming story. After learning that Megan Thee Stallion had been shot, the netizens were moved by the story of Brigder Walker. His aunt Nicole Noel Walker recently took over his Instagram account to recount the courage shown by the 6-year-old boy. In a long message, the woman explained that the little one intervened in front of the load of a dog to protect his sister, 4 years old. “If someone were to die, I thought it should be me,” said the child after the incident. Seriously injured in the left cheek, the young fan of the Marvel universe underwent a two-hour operation and received 90 stitches. Touched by this tragic event, Chris Evans did not hesitate to send him pretty words to congratulate him on his heroic gesture.

In an adorable video sent to Bridger, Chris Evans said, “Buddy, you are a hero. What you did was so brave, so generous, your sister is very lucky to have you as an older brother. Your parents must be so proud of you. I’ll get your address and send you an authentic Captain America shield because buddy, you deserve it. Continue to be the man you are, we need people like “Hang on. I know your recovery will probably be difficult, but from what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can stop you. Goodbye, big boy.” A very cute statement that pleased the little boy. In the rest of the news, discover the touching and generous gesture that the creators of Glee made for Josey, the son of Naya Rivera.



