Chris Evans calls Trump “His brain is wavy”

Once again Chris Evans used twitter to “attack” Donald Trump, so it seems that Captain America does not like the president at all.

Captain America actor Chris Evans recently addressed President Donald Trump claiming that “his brain is a squiggle.”

Evans’ comments come in response to a video in which the president addressed older people in the United States of America following his recovery from China’s Covid-19 infection.

During the video, President Trump stated, “We are taking care of our seniors. They are not vulnerable. But they like to say the vulnerable. But they are the least vulnerable. But for this one thing they are vulnerable. And I also.”

He went on to detail that he wanted Americans to receive the same treatment he received at Walter Reed. In response to this video, Chris Evans took to Twitter where he wrote:

“His brain is a squiggle.”

His brain is a scribble. https://t.co/YrchdjDA50 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 9, 2020

Apparently what President Donald Trump meant is that older people in the United States of America are not generally vulnerable despite what the media claims. They are tough individuals who have experienced a lot in their life, many of them served during the Vietnam War.

However, President Trump makes it clear that they are vulnerable when it comes to Covid-19. The CDC states, “As you get older, your risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases.”

They go on to state: “The highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 is among those 85 years of age and older.”

Chris Evans’ constant “attacks” on Trump

It is not the first time that actor Chris Evans has criticized Trump. In fact, he is no stranger to making claims against you. In March, the actor accused President Trump of running off stage during a press conference with the Coronavirus Task Force.

Evans took to Twitter where he wrote: “The president ran off stage after his incoherent press conference without answering a single question.”

He added: “The United States wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who walks off the stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do the talking. ”

At that press conference on March 15, President Trump delivered a speech of approximately 8 minutes before delivering the press conference to Vice President Mike Pence saying, “Our Vice President is doing an incredible job. He will take over. And I’ll probably see you tomorrow. Thank you very much.”

Also before leaving, Donald Trump provided an update to the nation, then delivered the press conference to the Vice President and the rest of the Coronavirus Task Force, who also provided their own updates and answered questions from the press.

Actor Chris Evans has not only attacked President Donald Trump, but also his surrogates. In January 2019, he referred to Vice President Mike Pence as “a nice little worm.”

He wrote on Twitter: “Wow. (Mike Pence) is a gifted little worm desperately trying to disinfect Trump’s lies. He is not ashamed. Keep tap dancing, silly. We all see you. ”

Wow. @VP is an obsequious little worm desperately trying to sanitize Trump’s lies. He has no shame. Keep tap dancing you fool. We all see you. https://t.co/dk0MN5kf07 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 8, 2019

Before that, in July 2018, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he claimed that President Trump “was shaming America.”

He wrote: “I don’t even know what to say. Today was a disgrace. Donald Trump embarrassed the United States and he should be ashamed of himself. It is a shame for anyone who chooses to ignore Russia’s interference in our democracy for the sake of the political welfare of America. Trump. I’m completely lost. “



