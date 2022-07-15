Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson Won’t be reuniting for the Apple Artemis Project, but the A+ Choice stood up for the Captain America actor

MCU veterans Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson currently have an interesting game of musical chairs when it comes to potential reunions. Earlier, Johansson was forced to leave Ghosted, which left Evans a vacancy to reunite with another friend, a colleague in the film “Gray Man” and “Get Knives” Ana de Armas. Now the Captain America actor has given up his place on Apple’s Project Artemis, leaving the door open to choosing an A+ to replace him.

According to Deadline, Channing Tatum will now play the role of Chris Evans in the upcoming film. The reason for this change of plans, apparently, is every busy schedule of Evans, requiring him to leave the project. Previously announced as the big reunion of Evans and Scarlett Johansson, Tatum is not the only replacement in the closely guarded film about the space program.

Initially hired director Jason Bateman also amicably left the Artemis project due to creative differences, which gave Greg Berlanti the opportunity to come on board as the new director of the film. Apparently, Berlanti got so carried away with the Project Artemis script that he convinced Apple management to hire him after Jason Bateman left.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know much about what the story will entail, except for a slightly modified logline of the “space race in the 60s”, which became the setting of this story. Thus, instead of Chris Evans potentially playing a tall astronaut, we will now see Channing Tatum playing this hypothetical role.

Interestingly, Greg Berlanti is also linked to another film, to which Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are also tied. He is also in the director’s chair of the Warner Bros. remake. “Shop of Horrors”, in which Evans is to play the sadistic Orin Scrivello, and Johansson is his abused girlfriend, Audrey. This makes this Switcharoo game even more interesting, as it can also call into question the status of this project.

While it’s a little disappointing that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson’s reunion had to break up, Channing Tatum’s casting in Project Artemis is still pretty exciting. Tatum’s best roles demonstrate the versatility and charm he possesses, which is very similar to Evans’ wheelhouse. His pairing with Johansson is a hot prospect, especially when space adventure and drama are in the mix. Also, Chris Evans has been to space before on Lightyear; so it’s a good idea to let someone else try to surpass infinity for a change.

Project Artemis is not currently scheduled in either the production schedule or release date, but when it does, it will become an Apple original movie. In the meantime, you can watch Channing Tatum’s 2022 big hit “The Lost City” in streaming mode. The only catch is that you need to be a Paramount+ subscriber; so make sure your membership is up to date.