Chris Evans and Aly Raisman share their fun date

Chris Evans and Aly Raisman showed on social networks the fun time they spent with their adorable pets.

Actor Chris Evans, best known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently enjoyed a day out with his canine friend Dodger. The duo were joined by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and her dog Mylo.

On Twitter, Raisman shared some glimpses of the adorable playdate her furry friends enjoyed.

Not only that, but he also shared a clip of Evans holding his dog in his arms and captioned it as “Best Friends.”

Meanwhile, Evans took to the Instagram stories and shared a video of his pets having a good time and captioned it as “Dodger had a very energetic playdate yesterday.”

The ‘Avengers’ star, who enjoys a huge following on social media, often shares adorable images of his canine companion Dodger. Not only that, but Evans even got his furry friend’s name tattooed on his chest.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram again later to share a clip of him holding Mylo on his arm and kissing the puppy while John Parr’s 1985 song “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” was in the background. ; About the sweet footage, he jokingly remarked, “Too bad his charm didn’t work on me.”

Chris Evans and Aly Raisman share their love for dogs

Aly first introduced her new puppy through Twitter and Instagram in October. Releasing a series of photos and a clip of her new furry friend, she wrote: “Meet Mylo. ​​I rescued Mylo yesterday from the @heartofri shelter. He was born on July 16, 2020. I am so excited to be his mother. I have already I cried sometimes because I feel so lucky. ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHAyi-cn1Ve/?utm_source=ig_embed

The 26-year-old got excited about her new family member. “He kept me awake most of the night, but I loved being able to comfort him and make him feel safe. Mylo is so sweet and caring and as each moment goes by, he becomes a little more confident and comfortable,” he commented. Do you think Chris and Aly could be more than friends?



