Chris Evans accidentally leaks nude on Instagram

One of the most talked about subjects this Saturday, the 12th, was the leak of an alleged intimate photo of the American actor Chris Evans. With several shares, the controversy rose to the Twitter Trending Topics and was a major reason for discussion in the sphere of Brazilian entertainment on the social network.

According to people who saw the publication, Evans accidentally posted a screenshot of his gallery in which an image of a penis would be visible. There is no confirmation that the photo is of Chris Evans. After being published on his Instagram Stories, the photo was immediately deleted from the social network. The actor has yet to comment on the matter.

Check out some comments:

Chris Evans after accidentally leaking his nudes and seeing the positive reaction pic.twitter.com/uJDRBLV1zK — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 12, 2020

the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

Me before and after

That Chris Evans picture pic.twitter.com/ZzRP8eadcC — 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 🕊️ (@95FLICKER) September 12, 2020



