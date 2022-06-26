Chris Daughtry talks to his colleague, American Idol star Kelly Clarkson, about the grief and “vinnie” after the death of his mother and stepdaughter in the same month

Losing a parent can be one of the hardest things a person faces in life, but add to that the loss of a child and the pain becomes unfathomable. American Idol graduate Chris Daughtry survived this tragic scenario in November 2021, when his mother and 25-year-old stepdaughter died just one week apart. One can imagine that this is not something from which one can recover quickly, and it is not surprising that the singer said that he is still struggling with grief and guilt for both losses.

Chris Daughtry, who took fourth place in the fifth season of American Idol, opened up to his Idol colleague Kelly Clarkson on his talk show, and the first winner of the singing competition asked how Daughtry and his wife were doing after the death of two very important women in their lives. . While the loss of his mother to cancer was a completely different situation than the death of stepdaughter Hannah Price by suicide, he discovered one heartbreaking commonality:

I think the hardest thing I found — because I dealt with both in completely different ways, experienced both losses very differently – but I think the hardest thing, the common denominator in both, is guilt. “I wish I could say that. I wish I could do that. I wish I could call more. I wish I had, um, all the stuff.

The death of Hannah Price came exactly one week after the death of Chris Daughtry’s mother, and the need to survive two colossal losses in such different ways —not to mention dealing with rumors about the cause of his stepdaughter’s death —is unthinkable. Daughtry said that after his mother’s death, he was able to tell her what he needed to say, although it is clear that he still sometimes wishes he had done more while he was still able.

Unfortunately, he never managed to say goodbye to Hannah Price, and the performer of “It’s not Over” still feels guilty in both situations. This, he said, was the most difficult part of the movement over the past seven months:

These moments of guilt are the hardest because there’s nothing you can do about it. And there will always be reminders of what you could have done or something like that, and I often blame myself for that.

Chris Daughtry married Dina, Hannah Price’s mother, in 2000, and the couple had twins in 2010. He said the family is grieving for Hannah in a healthy way. Her siblings had to take part in the natural funeral she wanted, which the singer called “heavy, magical” to observe their process, as well as healing for all of them.

In 2006, the singer gained fame on the show American Idol. He did not win the competition as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, but still achieved success, taking fourth place, releasing six studio albums with his band Daughtry — the last, Dearly Beloved, in September 2021. He also took second place in the second season of The Masked Singer.

Our thoughts go out to Chris Daughtry and his family as they continue to recover from their tragic loss. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, you can find resources at the American Suicide Prevention Foundation or by calling the National Suicide Prevention Reference Service at 800-273-8255.