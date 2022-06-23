Chris Daughtry talks about how he “survived” the death of his stepdaughter and mother: there are “moments of guilt”

Chris Daughtry

Day after day. Chris Daughtry told how he copes with the death of his stepdaughter and mother, who died a few days apart last fall.

“I dealt with both in different ways, perceived both losses in completely different ways – the common denominator in both cases is guilt,” the 42-year—old former American Idol contestant said on Thursday, June 23, on the Kelly Clarkson show. “[After thinking]: “I wish I could say that. I wish I could do that. I wish I could call more.”

The “It’s Not Over” singer continued, “These moments of guilt are the hardest because there’s nothing you can do about it. There will always be reminders of what you could have done or something like that, and I often blame myself for that.”

In November 2021, Daughtry postponed tour dates after the sudden death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah. The musician’s mother, Sandra, had lost her battle with cancer a few days before.

Hannah’s mother, Dina Daughtry, married the “Domashny” artist in November 2000. “My firstborn. I love you endlessly, Hannah,” Dina signed an emotional tribute on Instagram after the death of her child. “Our family would like to thank all of you for the outpouring of love as we mourn the loss of my daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Dina shared Hannah with her ex-partner along with her son Griffin. Having tied the knot, the Grammy nominee and Dina welcomed twins Adalynn and Noah, who are now 11 years old, through a surrogate mother.

Shortly after Hannah’s death, Chris told fans he was “heartbroken and devastated” by the loss. “I’m still processing the last 24 hours. …I recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was lucky enough to say goodbye and I handled it privately,” he wrote on Instagram. “We never said goodbye to our precious Hannah, and this is another huge success for our family.”

At the time, he continued, “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are really felt and appreciated. I am now taking the time to be present with my family as we try to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hug you. It hurts so deeply.”

Earlier this year, the “No Surprise” pop singer confirmed the cause of Hannah’s death in a statement to Us Weekly. “Our beloved daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12, 2021. Since that date, a lot of assumptions have been made, and after a full investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies, we can now talk in more detail,” Chris and Dina said in January. “From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and constantly visited therapeutic and treatment centers. As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing, started using drugs and often found herself [in] abusive relationships.”

The North Carolina native and his wife called on local authorities to conduct a health check after receiving an alarming message from Hannah. After the officers determined that she was safe, they left “without incident.” She was later found by her boyfriend, who called 9-1-1, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever remain in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” our parents said. “We ask for your privacy at this time while we grieve.”

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.