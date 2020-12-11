Chris Brown’s friend shot after leaving Miami party

A new shooting in Miami Beach. This time it involves a popular American rapper who was injured after leaving a party in Miami Beach early Thursday morning.

It is about Zoey Dollaz, although her real name is Elvis Milford. The young man, 30, was shot while driving on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, sources around him confirmed to some local media.

According to reports, #ZoeyDollaz was shot multiple times while entering the strip club Booby Trap on The River in #Miami last night. He is said to be in stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery. 🙏 @ZoeyDollaz pic.twitter.com/CSqnM5Ty3X — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) December 10, 2020

The rapper rose to fame in 2015 when he released the song “Blow a check.” His song “Post & Delete” with Chris Brown has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the events occurred shortly after midnight when a black Mercedes sedan, which police say was driven by the rapper himself, entered I-195 westbound from Alton Road.

Authorities said a silver pickup truck pulled up next to the Mercedes and someone fired multiple shots. The shots hit the young man in his leg on several occasions.

The man was accompanied by a woman, who was not injured. The rapper returned to Miami Beach again and they parked on 41st Street after calling the police.

“The victim said he was coming from a private party in Miami Beach, but he did not have an altercation prior to the shooting incident,” police said in a statement.

Dollaz, who was shot five times, was taken to Jakson Memorial Hospital for treatment for the gunshot wounds.



