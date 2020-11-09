Chris Brown is sending a loving message to his Fans!

On his Instagram account, Chris Brown sent a message filled with love to his fans around the world. The singer was passionate about sending a message to his 72.9 million Instagram followers. For this, the artist posted a photo of himself.

As a caption, the rapper wrote, “Tell people you love them, while there’s still time.” A nice sentence liked by more than 802,000 people in record time.

The singer was therefore keen to share this philosophical sentence with his followers. Should there be a hidden message? It must be said that the Forever interpreter blocked the comment section.

Very active on the web, Rihanna’s ex will not fail to reveal to his fans the reason for this mysterious sentence, therefore. It must be said that the singer is not at his first attempt, since he has unveiled another line of this style then.

CHRIS BROWN AND DRAKE, SOON A JOINT ALBUM?

On social networks, fans of Chris Brown and Drake keep relaying a rumor … The latter concerns a possible collaboration between the two singers.

In fact, in a live Instagram this Friday with Fat Joe, Chris Brown revealed in a hint that he was preparing a surprise project with his Canadian friend. Something to delight fans of the two artists.

“I think we both want to shock the world. We have titles, so we definitely have a few titles in stock, which we will see in the future, ”he said. An announcement that praised his fans.

Delighted with the announcement, Fat Joe said this event collaboration would be blessed bread for Drake and Chris Brown fans. “It will be one of the greatest albums in history. Even bigger than the Beatles, ”he said.



