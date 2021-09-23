Chorus, Impressions. First Contact With Deep Silver Fishlabs’ Space Shooter

Chorus: We went through the controls of Chorus, Deep Silver Fishlabs’ space shooter, which will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia on December 3, 2021. Chorus was part of the list of announcements that starred in the Xbox Inside of May 2020, an event that was not trivial for Microsoft’s interests. They allowed the community to know for the first time what was the aspect of the games running on Xbox Series X. Since then, Deep Silver Fishlabs has worked in silence, little by little looking for its niche to land (and never better said) in the market.

Chorus impressions preview

More than a year since its unveiling, MeriStation participates in its virtual presentation. We do it by being participants of an in-depth look along with those in charge, who from the beginning give us the first big headline: it will arrive on December 3, 2021 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. It has already passed through our hands.

Unraveling the mysterious

“We have created a world that invites you to explore,” emphasizes the team during the first bars of the talk. And the truth is that the material shown fits that promise. Chorus combines the elements of the space shooter with the open world adventure of a lifetime, only here our ship will be the extension of the body of Nara, the protagonist.