Choi Yena is set to return with new music this month, releasing the single “Love War”.

The former IZ*ONE vocalist teased new music for the first time earlier this week, on January 2, with a cryptic teaser of what appears to be gloved hands holding onto each other. Later, Choi announces new details about his upcoming project, which is now called “The War of Love” in the promotion schedule published earlier today (January 4).

Although details about the album’s track list are still unavailable, “Love War” has been announced as Choi’s first single album and will be fully released on January 16 at 18:00 Korean time.

“Love War” will be released a little more than five months after the K-pop idol released his second mini-album “Smartphone” with the title track of the same name last August. Choi is considered the co-author of the lyrics of this song and two of the four B-sides of the record: “Make U Smile” and “Without”.

Before the release of “Smartphone,” Choi debuted as a soloist last January with her debut EP “Smiley,” titled the self-titled lead single featuring vocals by singer-songwriter BIBI. Of the five tracks on the record, the singer participated in writing four, namely “Smiley”, “Lxxk 2 U”, “Pretty Boys” and “Before Someone Else”, the last of which she also helped compose.

Choi was also among the five idols at the recent Gayo Daejejeon Music Festival, which was completed by former vocalist LOONA Chu, Yuqi from (G)I-DLE, Choi Yoo Jung from Weki Meki and Arin from OH MY GIRL, where they performed a special cover of KARA’s 2011 hit “Step”. The performance was attended by singers born in 1999 — the year of the Rabbit according to the lunar calendar — to celebrate the New Year. The original track was first released in 2011, which was Rabbit’s last year.