Chocobo GP Gets New Preview Videos At Tokyo Game Show 2021

Chocobo GP: The latest Nintendo Direct brought several news for Big N fans, with a very special surprise for those who like Final Fantasy and racing games between pets. Chocobo GP already looked quite charming and fun during its reveal, but it gained even more promising new videos today (30) during the Tokyo Game Show!

The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a sort of sequel to Chocobo Racing, originally released in 1999 for the first PlayStation. The Gematsu website has compiled a bunch of brand new cool trailers, as you can see throughout this post!

A closer look at the videos will reveal how the power ups of these crazy races work. Here, they’re called magicites, spells that can be used to sabotage your rivals and used in combo with each playable character’s unique abilities.