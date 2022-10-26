Cho Yoo Ri Unveiled a Playful Music Video For The New Single “Loveable”

K-pop soloist and former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri has released her second mini-album “Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Minor” with the title single “Loveable”.

A three-track mini-album was released on October 24 at 18:00 Korean time along with a music video for its title track “Loveable”. In the new visual image, Joe sits in the middle of the square with a cup of coffee and quietly watches as a little boy tries to play an arcade game with a balloon to win a prize before deciding to help him.

“You are not bad / Rather good, the images inside you / It’s not my fault / Just show it to me,” Jo sings in the chorus.

“Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Minor” is complemented by the B-sides “Blank” and “Favorite Part” and is a continuation of her latest music, which was the promo single “Maybe”, released in partnership. with the South Korean fan community of the Universe app in August.

The new record also appeared almost five months after her first mini-album “Op.22 Y-Waltz: in Major” with the title single “Love Shhh!” was released in June. The five-track project also included B-sides such as “Round and Around” and “Opening”, the latter of which was co-written with Idol.

The singer first debuted as a soloist in October 2021 with the solo single “Glassy”, which made her the second former member of IZ*ONE to perform solo after the group disbanded in April of the same year after former leader Kwon Eun Bi.

Notably, Jo isn’t the only former IZ*ONE member to release new music this month. Both soloists, Kwon and Lee Jae-yeon, have released new mini-albums “Lethality” and “Hush Rush” respectively, the latter of which became Lee’s official solo debut. In October, the female group LE SSERAFIM also returned, which includes former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Jae Won.