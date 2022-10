Cho Yu Ri is coming back!

On October 24 at 18:00. KST, Cho Yoo Ri will release his second single album “Op. 22 Y-Waltz: in Minor” with the title song “Loveable”!

Last summer, Cho Yoo Ri returned for the first time with the mini-album “Op. 22 Y-Waltz: in Major” and the title track “Love Shhh!”

Check out her first mood poster teaser and her comeback schedule below: