Chloe-Tourtelei: Spokesperson Michelle Morrone clarifies

What is really going on between Khloe Kardashian (38) and Michelle Morrone (31)? Last weekend, a suspicious image appeared in which the reality TV star is very familiar with the beauty at Milan Fashion Week. Until now, no one knew what was behind this record — but fans were already hoping for a new pair of lovers! Now Michelle’s rep has bluntly said: Is Chloe dating the actor or not?

Michelle’s representative shed light on TMZ: nothing is going on between Chloe and the beauty — they met for the first time at Milan Fashion Week! According to the representative, Dolce & Gabbana only asked Chloe and the actor “365 days” to be photographed together, and they agreed. Michelle also found the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “very cute,” but she has to stay at that level of their relationship.

Does Chloe have time for a new love? The second season of the popular reality show format The Kardashians has been available on Disney+ since last week – and this has caused Kim Kardashian’s 41–year-old sister a lot of trouble: Khloe is openly talking about her child and the cheating scandal of former friend Tristan Thompson (31) for the first time. “It’s so hard for Khloe to relive it all over again,” — added the source.