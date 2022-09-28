Chloe Sevigny Talks About How The Director Of The Film “Bones And All That” After One Of The Scenes With Cannibals Timothy Chalamet Received A Close Look

When we first heard that Timothy Chalamet from Call Me By Your Name and Luca Guadagnino had reunited, we never would have thought that cannibalism would come into play in their next project. Since two cannibal lovers are involved in this film, the audience cannot help but be shocked and touched by this story. After one of the stars of the film, Chloe Sevigny, watched a cannibal scene from the movie “Bones and everything Else”, the director of the film himself grimaced at her.

“Bones and Everything” tells about two cannibal lovers who embark on a journey to the Reagan era. Speaking about this debut film of the Venice International Film Festival in Interview Magazine, Chloe Sevigny mentioned the time when Luca Guadagnino cast an unfriendly glance at her after seeing her reaction to the film.

Such a film will definitely cause a reaction. Even Mel Ottenberg, who interviewed Sevigny, said that he saw “Bones and everything” at the premiere and saw four people leave the film with disgust at what they saw. It reminds me of the time when Kristen Stewart’s new horror film “Crimes of the Future” caused protests in Cannes over graphic surgery scenes. This shows that some people cannot digest certain scenes, while others, such as Chloe Sevigny, still have the courage to stay in their seats until the end.

The “Boy, Don’t Cry” actress was not just a spectator in Venice watching this, but also played a small role in a terrifying but romantic film. She plays the mother of the main character of the film in a very short role. Guadagnino wrote to Sevigny that he was in the Midwest and played a “small but key role” for her. After reading the script, she discovered that she didn’t even have one line. Her role consisted of a voice-over, as well as, apparently, some growling. But she was willing to do anything to be a part of Timothy Chalamet’s new project, and the experience was worth it.

While the cannibal scenes are hard to ignore, the 47-year-old actress was touched by the romantic story of “Bones and All.” Ottenberg said it could take you back to a time when you were in love and wanted to stay in this world. Based on the 41-second trailer for the movie, it looks like Chalamet and his main character Taylor Russell, who is known for starring in The Escape Room films, had great chemistry with each other. They will definitely bring fire to this coming-of-age adaptation.

Chloe Sevigny’s animated reactions to “Bones and Everything Else” may have caused Luca Guadagnino’s smelly look, but surely many viewers experience about the same reactions. The 2022 movie release currently has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it should be doing something right. You can watch this upcoming horror movie in theaters on November 23.