Chloe Grace Moretz on why video games are inferior to movies and TV series

“I feel like a lot of these game adaptation shows don’t rely on their audience”
Chloe Grace Moretz, an avid gamer and star of the new Prime Video sci-fi series “Peripherals”, talked about why some video game adaptations are not successful.
“I think it’s wrong when filmmakers rely only on aesthetics,” she explained. “I think sometimes they get exactly the right outfits or the perfect set design, but what’s interesting about the game is that it really depends on the audience.”
Moretz added: “I feel like a lot of these game adaptations don’t rely on their audience at all. They just have great scenery and action sequences. The reason you love games is because you choose your own path and want to feel more active.”
Actress Carrie has been playing since childhood. Growing up with four brothers, Chloe told NME that the games allowed her to beat them at something. She explained, “When we were playing, it was the only time I could match the playing field and beat the shit out of them a little bit. I’ve become really competitive.”
When she’s not playing, Moretz is in demand when it comes to playing. She recently plunged into the ever-growing world of streaming services with The Peripheral.
In the Prime Video series, the third episode of which aired on Thursday (October 27), she plays the main character Flynn Fisher. The Peripheral takes place in the future, when technology has changed the way society works. In the story, Fisher discovers a secret connection with an alternate reality, as well as his own dark future.
The Peripheral is now streaming on Prime Video.