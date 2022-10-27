Chloe Grace Moretz: “I’m in my ‘to hell with everything’ era”

Chloe Grace Moretz says she has a problem with science fiction. Well, that’s not really a problem. The 25-year-old former child star knows this genre well, having played a vampire child (Let Me In), an obsessed teenager (Carrie) and an apocalypse survivor (Mother/Android) in her career. But if she’s going to join your supernatural project in 2022, it has to be special.

“I think one of the pitfalls of science fiction is that it can be very clinical, and it can seem very distant and very cold,” she explains, curled up on a plush sofa in a spotless London hotel room. During our interview, she will put her feet on the table, entertain us with screenings of “The Devil Wears Prada” and insist on giving countless breathless recommendations on video games while we try to walk out the door. But she never loses focus. “It seems to me that a lot of science fiction doesn’t really rely on family relationships and doesn’t seem warm—so that was something I really grabbed onto with The Peripheral.”

“I sowed the seeds — and now I can finally reap what I sowed”

In the new project Moretz, a bold new Prime Video series, the first two episodes of which were shown last week, the actor plays a straightforward young woman Flynn Fisher, struggling with the meaning of family in the present, past and future, reconciling with a changing world and alternative. only she is able to understand reality.

Developed by Westworld producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and adapted from William Gibson’s 2014 novel, The Peripheral marks Moretz’s first foray into streaming television and, well, her first major project in a long time. About 20 years ago, she became famous as a child actor, covering all possible genres and impressing directors, including Martin Scorsese and Tim Burton, and many others. However, since 2016, she has slowed down somewhat, rethinking how she chooses projects so that each of them really matters.

There were voiced roles in the revived films “Snow White”, “The Addams Family” and “Tom and Jerry”, as well as an awesome main role in the 2020 thriller “Shadow in the Cloud” (there is still no word about the real revival of “Kick-Ass”, but we do not rule out a return). Moretz’s “Killer” just now, and so has she), as well as the “proudest role” of her career with the sensitive indie triumph of Cameron Post’s “The Wrong Parenting” in 2018. However, the “Peripheral” did speak to Moretz.

In the series, much of Flynn’s journey is defined by her relationship with her brother Burton (Jack Raynor from Midsommar), as Flynn uses her avatar to explore the different worlds and times she struggles with—they are connected by blood, but also by technology. . This is a kinship like no other.

“I just fell in love with Flynn and Burton,” she says. “Obviously, this is a dystopian future. But the important thing is that no matter how far we boomerang into the dystopian future of London in 2100, we always return to the warmth and home that Flynn and Burton are.”

Tell us more about Flynn, your character in The Peripheral…

“She is a huge coup! You usually enter science fiction with female characters. In this, I had a much more multifaceted female character who really talked about the things I like to create on screen: a character who lives in the subtext, who lives when she doesn’t have to do all the dialogue.”

Did you get inspiration from the book?

“It’s such a strong source material [from author] William Gibson. The book is intricate, dense and huge in its details. And the way Flynn is portrayed is very specific, and it really sets the tone of the story.”

You’ve been playing for 20 years — what have you learned?

“What I’ve learned keeps changing—and I keep learning a lot about who I am. I learned how to use my voice, what it looks like on set, and also what it looks like when you get into a situation where there are people who listen to what you say and that your words have weight for them.”.

What would you say to your younger self?

“I would tell my younger self to trust yourself more and stop listening to the flow of information from the outside from everyone around you. Trust your instincts, and your heart will tell you exactly what you should do.”

In 2016, you had a career change in public — you spoke as a speaker at the Democratic National Convention…

“[Politics and my career] coexisted for me, I was deeply integrated into Hillary’s campaign at that time. It made me really think about what I’m doing and why I’m doing it, what projects I’m creating and what I want to show the world.”

So you were more picky about the roles you played?

“When you’re a child actor, it’s really about mowing hay while the sun is shining, working as much as possible. Growing up, I realized that I wanted to break away. I’d rather make zero films in a year if it means I’m not attached to anything. That’s literally what I’ve done this year. 2016 was kind of a trial run to figure it out.”

Did it make the game more enjoyable for you?

“What’s interesting about this job is that it has to change with your growth. I’ve read a ton of scripts and had a ton of meetings this year, but I just haven’t found a project that is related to me. And this is the first time, with the exception of the pandemic years, when I actually just decided not to work. It was really scary and caused a lot of insecurity in my body, but it’s important for me to sit back and trust how I sowed the seeds, and now I can finally reap what I sowed. And I just need to trust myself. I called it my era of “fuck!”

What else has changed for you lately?

“From 2016 to the beginning of 2018, I stopped training for the first time in my life. I felt really disconnected from my fitness, and that’s a really big advantage for who I am. Over the last two years I have really increased it again. I would come home after working on The Peripheral and immediately do Muay thai [boxing], and now I’m almost constantly doing about five days a week. I am engaged in Thai boxing, judo and mixed martial arts. In particular, judo has really changed my life. I feel much more stable and grounded.”

And you’re into games too, aren’t you?

“I! Intense games are called sweating. Yesterday I played Call Of Duty: Vanguard with my friend Andrew. He’s been my best friend since childhood. And we’ve become so close because he and I just play for hours on end. And Karina, his girlfriend, is like, “So what did you and Andrey talk about today?” She’s so jealous that he and I are closer friends now!”

When did you start playing?

“When I was very young. I have four brothers, so they could totally beat me up when we were playing football. I could never have won. But when we played, it was the only time I could match the playing field and beat the shit out of them a little bit. I became really competitive. I was working on the set and [came home and played]. It was exciting and relaxing.”

Online servers can be dominated by men, right?

“All my avatars on the web are guys, except for Final Fantasy. Her name is Bacall Monroe. All my other names are aggressive male names of gamers, because they hate you less. I think it’s partly because it’s a patriarchal society and they don’t want women to get into male-dominated areas, but games don’t really do that. The ratio is such that women are just as avid gamblers as men. They’re just not that loud yet.”

What do you think it takes to properly adapt a video game for film and television?

“I think it’s wrong when filmmakers rely only on aesthetics. I think sometimes they get exactly the right outfits or the perfect set design, but what’s interesting about the game is that it really depends on the audience. And I feel like a lot of these game adaptations don’t rely on their audience at all. They just have great scenery and action sequences. The reason you love games is because you choose your own path and want to feel more active.”

