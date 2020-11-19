Chloe and Trixie are the characters most likely to die

Fans have been speculating which characters will meet death in the Lucifer series after the synopsis was shown that secrets will be revealed and beloved characters will die.

Despite Lucifer’s return to Earth, showrunners Idly Modrovich and Joe Henderson, along with actors Tom Ellis and Lauren German, have confirmed that Deckerstar will reunite.

However, how they reunite is unknown for now, but judging by the synopsis for season five, there will be some deaths along the way. The synopsis reveals: “The series follows Lucifer from Ellis, who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell.”

As seen in season four, when around Chloe, Lucifer can be injured and bleed significantly. As a result, many fans are concerned that Lucifer may be the one to die at the end of the second part of the fifth season.

Many Lucifer fans believe that Chloe will be the one to die during Lucifer’s season finale. Many believe that her death will cause her and Lucifer to reunite in hell.

Others think that Trixie would go to hell but it’s questionable in the first place, although fans noted that Lucifer believes that innocent people end up in hell.



