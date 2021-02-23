Chizuru Kagura is confirmed in The King of Fighters XV

Continuing its weekly character revelations for The King of Fighters XV, SNK confirmed the face of an old acquaintance of fans of the series in the next edition of the game: Chizuru Kagura.

The fighter in question made her first appearance in The King of Fighters 96 and returns after being left out in The King of Fighters XIV. In the new game, she teams up with Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Iagami (who would even render a secret ending in her original game if she fought alongside these two partners), generating Team Shattered Treasures.

Check out some of Chizuru’s gameplay below:

The King of Fighters XV still has no release date set, but will be available in 2021.