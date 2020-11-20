Chivas vs. Necaxa: find out where to watch the match

On Saturday, November 21, Chivas and Necaxa will play their pass to the Guard1anes Tournament 2020 League. Seventh place in the table faces tenth in a match where the only option is to win.

The Flock arrives with home advantage, but with two sensitive casualties due to not having José Juan Macías and Alexis Vega, who was injured in the Tri Sub-23 concentration.

However, Chivas have only lost one of their last home games, while Rayos del Necaxa have only conceded two goals in their most recent five wins. So a great match is expected.

Chivas and Necaxa have met on 31 occasions, with a balance in favor for the Guadalajara team with 14 wins, 11 draws and six defeats. The Aguascalientes team has not beaten Chivas since August 2019, when they won 2-1.

Where and at what time to see Chivas vs. Necaxa in the United States

The meeting will be on Saturday, November 21 at 9:10 p.m. Mexico (7:10 p.m. PT / 10:10 p.m. ET) and the transmission for the United States is provided by Telemundo, as well as the Telemundo Deportes app.

In the event of a tie, the teams will go to penalties until there is a winner.

“The winning clubs in Reclassification matches will be those that score the highest number of goals during the match. If there is a tie in the number of goals, penalty kicks will be taken, ”says the Liga MX regulations, which means there will be no overtime.



