Chivas’ possible lineup to face América in the Quarterfinals

Chivas host América this Wednesday, November 25, in the Quarterfinals. This is a crucial match for the Herd, as it is their first match in the Liguilla after three years.

Since Guadalajara was champion in 2017 by Matías Almeyda, the club had not appeared at the Fiesta Grande, so they will have to use their best eleven to be in the Semifinals.

Chivas could go out with the same 11 with which he faced Necaxa, because on the bench he does not have many variables due to injuries and the players who are separated.

However, the good news for Chivas is that Alexis Vega would play the National Classic, after he evolved satisfactorily after his injury.

The possible alignment of Chivas against America

Raúl Gudiño in goal; Jesús Sánchez, Hiram Mier, Miguel Ponce and Gilberto Sepúlveda on defense. In the midfield Jesús Molina and Fernando Beltrán; while on the offensive side would be Uriel Antuna, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Ángulo and Alexis Vega.



