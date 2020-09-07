Chivas, América and Cruz Azul spend two days in Liga MX

Since the Guard1anes 2020 calendar was announced, it was glimpsed that there would be weeks with a lot of activity, and this is one of them, since day 8 just ended on Saturday, and this Tuesday and Wednesday date 9 will take place, while from Friday to Monday the tenth day will be played.

This September 8 there will be 5 clashes; the first of them the visit of Necaxa to Atlético San Luis, later Toluca will receive Juárez in “Hell”, and at the same time Atlas will visit Toluca. To close the day’s activity, the Águilas del América will go to the Cuauhtémoc stadium to face Puebla; and the Chivas will do the honors to Querétaro.

On Thursday there will be a break, and on Friday again Liga MX activity. Matchday 10 will be opened by Necaxa and Chivas at the Victoria Stadium, followed by the confrontation between Juárez and Puebla.

For the weekend the activity will not stop. On Saturday Atlas vs Mazatlán, Tigres vs Santos, and América in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula against Toluca. On Sunday, the Olímpico Universitario will host the game between Pumas and Atlético San Luis, then Querétaro against León, and Cruz Azul’s visit to Tijuana. On Monday, matchday 10 closes at the Hidalgo Stadium and the visit from Monterrey to the Tuzos de Pachuca.

Crazy week in Mexican soccer, where some teams could direct their qualification to the Liguilla, and others will have the risk of being left without a coach.



