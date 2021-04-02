Chivalry 2 will have closed beta with cross-play in April

Good news for anyone looking forward to the multiplayer game Chivalry 2! The developer Torn Banner Studios has confirmed that a closed cross-play beta will start as early as April 2nd!

You will be able to experience your combat on a large scale involving 64 players at a time on all platforms that will receive the game, that is, on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Check out a new trailer detailing the Mason faction:

The beta will focus on the The Siege of Rudhelm map and the Free-for-All and Team Deathmatch modes, and all players who pre-ordered the game will be guaranteed access to the beta.

The launch of the final version is scheduled for June 8, and anyone who buys Chivalry 2 in versions for the old generation will be entitled to upgrade for free to the new consoles. Are you going to participate in the beta? Are you excited about the game? Comment below!