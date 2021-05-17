Chivalry 2 Will Have Beta Open On PS4 And PS5 Next Week

Chivalry 2: Those with an eye on Chivalry 2 will have the chance to check out a little of what the title has to offer soon, as a beta test period has been announced on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that will take place from May 27th to 1st of June.

According to the information released, this version of the game will offer crossplay with those who are playing on PC and Xbox family consoles. In this portion of the game, the community will have the chance to check battles between up to 64 players forming two armies, in addition to a new starting option called Free-for-All (in which all combatants fight each other).

Chivalry 2 is scheduled to hit stores on June 8th.